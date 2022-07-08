ANG resumes direct services to SI, Fiji

The resumption of services has been made possible by the relaxing of border restrictions in the two countries, and flights will initially operate once a week in each direction.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bruce Alabaster, said: “Air Niugini is delighted to be able to resume flights to the Solomon Islands and Fiji following their suspension over two years ago at the start of pandemic when borders were closed.

“We are confident that the resumption of these flights will boost trade, investment and people movement between the three Melanesian countries.”

The flights are scheduled to provide convenient connections in Nadi to and from Suva, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

In Port Moresby, these flights will allow convenient connections to and from Singapore, whilst in Honiara, they will connect conveniently with Solomon Airlines’ domestic services around Solomon Islands.