ANG Loyalty Program Partners With Badili Hardware

The airline’s Destinations Loyalty Program has partnered with Badili Hardware Limited (BHL) for a year, adding more value to the Program.

Badili Hardware joins six (6) other corporate partners that provide discounts to members, specifically for the Executive Club.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Alabaster welcomed Badili Hardware on board, adding that a key feature of corporate partnerships with the airline is the ability to not only allow for earning and redemption of loyalty points, but also providing the opportunity for members to enjoy other benefits apart from travel.

Alabaster said, “Air Niugini continues to grow corporate partnerships to give back to our loyal customers and we are excited to have Badili Hardware extend this discount privilege to our frequent flyer members.”

To utilize this privilege, members must present their Destinations or Executive Club membership cards at the time of purchase in order to take advantage of the discount.

The special discount applies on all items sold at the Badili Hardware’s Port Moresby and Lae branches except for items on specials and promotions.

Badili Hardware Resident Director, Sri Bala said, “We at Badili Hardware believe in offering quality materials at fair prices to the customers. We also conduct business ethically with fair practices, adding that BHL is an equal opportunity provider.”

Air Niugini’s Destinations Loyalty Program was launched in August 2009 as PNG’s first Frequent Flyer Program with currently over 124,000 active members.