ANG issues firecracker warning

With the peak period approaching, passengers, especially those traveling in from the border town of Vanimo as well as Wewak, Madang and Lae, have been warned not to carry firecrackers or fireworks;

“Firecrackers are dangerous goods and forbidden for carriage in a passenger or cargo aircraft as per Civil Aviation Act (2000),” stated the airline.

“Offenders can be imprisoned for a term not exceeding 7 years.

“Full screening will be carried out at the airports, and any firecrackers detected will be confiscated and presented to police as evidence for trying to smuggle dangerous goods on an aircraft that can cause catastrophic disaster, including death.

“Person or passenger concerned will be reported to the National Airports Corporation and police for arrest and charges.”