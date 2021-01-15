ANG to downgrade Madang, Wewak flights

Air Niugini says this is because the runway lengths at Madang and Wewak airports will be temporarily shortened by the National Airports Corporation (NAC) to allow for runway maintenance and upgrading works at both airports.

The reduced runway length at Madang commences this month, and at Wewak from March. These runway works at both airports are expected to last until November, depending on weather conditions.

“Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience to the travelling public, however safety of operations remains our primary concern. We look forward to resuming our Fokker jet services to Madang and Wewak once the runway maintenance is completed,” said the airline.

“Air Niugini and Link PNG continue to operate with strict health and safety measures in place, including temperature testing of all passengers and providing face masks and hand sanitiser to ensure your air travel is safe.”