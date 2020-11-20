ANG clarifies Tuesday promotion fares

In response to customer feedback about their weekly Tuesday online airfare promotions, Air Niugini advised the travelling public the sale starts at 9am each Tuesday, but special fares are only available for those dates listed in the “For travel between”.

“If you look at dates outside of this date range, you will not find these special airfares,” ANG explained.

“These special airfares are only available until sold out. There are no promotion codes, etc. For really popular routes and dates, these special airfares may sell out very quickly, whilst on less popular routes, dates, or times, the special fares are likely to be available for longer into the Tuesday.

“Tickets cannot be purchased via Air Niugini sales offices or travel agents, and staff in these offices do not have access to sell the promotional seats (or as claimed by some posters, to buy the special airfares themselves prior to the promotion commencing).

“The ‘book now, pay later’ option is available for passengers who are unable to pay online. In this case, seats can be booked online, and paid for at any Air Niugini office within 24 hours of booking.

“Our Wednesday ‘fly between’ promotions are available for sale through all channels – online, ANG offices, and travel agents.

“The routes on which special fares are offered are rotated each week depending on which routes have the most spare capacity available. Unfortunately, the airline cannot offer such low fares on routes where aircraft capacity is presently severely restricted by NAC runway maintenance works – for example at Rabaul/Tokua and Kieta where flights are currently operating by smaller Dash 8 aircraft, or to airports presently closed (Wapenamanda, Lihir), or on international routes (due to the present international travel restrictions).

“We hope this clarifies some of the questions raised, and we look forward to welcoming customers on board the next time you choose to fly with us.

“Air Niugini continues to operate with strict health and safety measures in place, including temperature testing of all passengers and providing face masks and hand sanitiser to ensure your air travel is safe.”