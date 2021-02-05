ANG advises against resold tickets

This follows continuous reports that some of their heavily discounted tickets are being resold to the public.

“Customers suspected of purchasing such tickets will have their bookings and tickets cancelled without notice and will be denied boarding,” said the airline.

“Therefore they will lose the money they have paid to the person originally making the booking. They also risk legal action.

“As per the conditions of the fare, these tickets are not transferrable. Name change is not permitted and there are no refunds. Only the person whose name under which the initial booking is created can travel.

“IDs are required at both the check-in and boarding.

“Air Niugini also warns that there are certain groups and pages on social media (Facebook) that are using the company brand to re-sell tickets, namely 'Air Niugini Special offers' and 'Air Niugini Ticket Sales'. We advise that these pages and groups are not Air Niugini or linked to Air Niugini.

“We also remind our customers who purchased these special tickets to ensure they travel on the specific dates as per the ticket or they will lose the ticket as the rules and conditions of the promotion still apply.”