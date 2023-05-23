Anan coffee eyes downstream processing

‘Kalibobo Delight’ has been shipped to the South Korean market with another prospect in place to export to Dubai as well.

Anan Coffee Cooperative Society is from the Kovon Local Level Government in the Middle Ramu District of Madang Province. It was established in 2014 with capital gained from 86 registered members. To date the group has grown its membership to 1754. It consists of four ‘mama’ groups and 127 SME groups.

Anan Coffee Cooperative Society continues to grow from strength to strength through sheer hard work from its members. In 2022, they exported one container of ‘Kalibobo Delight’ to South Korea and are now looking at down streaming their product so that they can secure other countries to export to.

Cooperative Group Chairman Jerry Amajen relates the introduction of coffee to the early Missionaries of Nazarene, who arrived in 1968 with coffee to Kovon LLG. During the ancestral days, coffee was used only for trade for daily needs.

Until now, they have seen the monetary value of coffee and have advanced in growing and developing coffee products. With down stream processing, they hope to not only export and sell grounded coffee but also tap into manufacturing the popular 3-in-1 coffee sachets.

Anan Coffee boasts of being 100% organic, with no chemicals or added preservatives. Its dream is to promote coffee in Madang, export in Madang and do more down streaming in Madang. According to the Madang Provincial Coffee Coordinator, Dickson Ive, Anan coffee has been tested in Lae and Goroka with quality results ranging between 70-85%.

Imason Bokue, Acting Assistant Director of Commerce and Industry in the Madang Provincial Administration, said Anan Coffee is now a highlight of Madang Province. He stated that the department is assisting with marketing the product, as they have managed to have ‘Kalibobo Delight’ packaged.

He added that most of the cooperatives and farmers find it expensive to process their produce and that is where the provincial government and stakeholders can come in and facilitate.

Once a downstream processing plant is established, Bokue said the provincial administration will try to link up other coffee cooperatives and farmers throughout the province to this facility.

Mr. Bokue said Governor Ramsey Pariwa is backing this project and they are ready to finalize submission documents for funding.

Another key player and stakeholder is the Coffee Industry Corporation, who assist in extension services.