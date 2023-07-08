Amuli wants funding to reach small SMEs

Amuli made this statement during a visit to the Unity Mall in Port Moresby where a number of women operate SMEs.

The Minister made the visit purposely to hear from the SME operators, especially mother's on their views and concerns regarding the Government's SME intervention program.

SME operator, Pauline Bogombari owns and runs ‘Aunty Pops Chicken and Egg’. She said the funding made available by the government through the bank is not accessible by simple businesses like hers. Similar sentiments were also expressed by others.

They said the current arrangements of parking K200 million at the banks is not helping small SME owners as the banks have strict loan requirements.

"What I am suggesting is for government to assess existing SMEs through a search with the IPA, IRC and the banks and see our financial records and those who have good records must be given funding support directly.

"We can then acquit the funds and as well, repay in terms of loans,” Mrs Bogombari said.

She commended Minister Amuli for taking time to visit Unity Mall vendors and hear first hand how much impact the Government SME program is having on their businesses.

Minister Amuli agreed with the SME operators that access to funding by the small SMEs and new start ups from what's provided by the government is an issue that must be addressed.

He said the Government is now including Mama Bank in the program with the allocation of K30 million funding to assist women SME operators access loans.

Minister Amuli said an assessment will be done on the government SME program and improvements made.