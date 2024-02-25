Airline Rescued Amid Fuel Crisis

The move comes as a relief to Air Niugini, which recently inked a deal directly with Puma Energy's international supplier to procure a cargo of jet fuel. However, the situation remains dire, with Puma Energy facing a short-term disruption in its supply chain.

The depletion of existing jet fuel stocks has been accelerated by a court order mandating Puma Energy to maintain maximum supply to Air Niugini. Consequently, the company anticipates running out of jet fuel in Port Moresby as early as today, until the replacement cargo arrives later this week.

Despite the challenges, Air Niugini is exploring alternative options to sustain its flight schedule, including tapping into jet fuel reserves at airports outside of Port Moresby.

Meanwhile, Puma Energy in a statement released today says it remains committed to prioritizing fuel supply for emergency services, such as medical operators and the police, underscoring its dedication to Papua New Guinea's welfare.

The fuel shortage underscores broader issues facing Puma Energy, which recently announced a reduction in operations and fuel supply due to banking constraints. The company has engaged with government stakeholders, including the Bank of Papua New Guinea in search of a sustainable banking solution.

As disruptions loom, Puma Energy is urging the government to establish a task force to mitigate the impact on communities and the economy.

Despite the setback, the company reaffirms its long-term commitment to Papua New Guinea, expressing optimism about rebuilding its business to historical levels once banking capacities improve.