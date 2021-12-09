Airfares Payment Made Easier

At the launch recently, Air Niugini’s Chief Executive, Officer Bruce Alabaster said convenience and security have revolutionised the way people choose to travel.

“As the national airline of PNG, it is paramount to ensure our services are benchmarked by global standards and safety. We integrate the appropriate technology for the ease of doing business and provide a seamless customer experience from planning travel to ensuring we reach our destinations.

“The airline has been at the forefront of innovative technology and was an early adopter and influencer of e-Commerce in the PNG market providing customers an online option to book and pay for tickets,” he said.

Air Niugini is the first customer to sign up to BSP’s Internet Payment Gateway, a homegrown IPG solution developed in the country for BSP by Platform Pacific, a subsidiary of BSP.

“This local solution provides Air Niugini with a cost effective online payment solution that meets global standards, and reduces dependency on offshore service providers.”

Mr Alabaster added that the IPG provides our customers with a seamless online ticket purchase experience and enables us to manage our business with ease.

“Having our IPG solution developed locally is itself is an astounding achievement, and reflects how well we have embraced advancements in Information Technology.

“Over the years, BSP and Air Niugini have collaborated on a number of innovative payment solutions such as IPG and Airline Ticket Payment via mobile banking. These strategic partnerships are aimed at enhancing customer experience and improving business efficiency”.

BSP Group General Manager for Retail, Daniel Faunt added that for some years now BSP has offered businesses e-commerce capability with an IPG, but international IPG operators have delivered the internet gateways.

“BSP made a decision earlier this year to commit capital and resources to build its own IPG in PNG which coincided with the exit from the IPG market of one of the larger global IPG providers. The successful delivery of BSP’s IPG which meets all security standards and scheme card certification requirements is a credit to the development team and another example of BSP’s digital capabilities.”

“Papua New Guineans are rapidly adapting to digital banking solutions and more businesses are investing in e-Commerce as they see the gains efficiency and additional sales opportunities it brings.

“We are proud to welcome Air Niugini to the BSP e-Commerce ecosystem of service providers who are driving the adoption of online payments in PNG,” added BSP Group General Manager Digital Nuni Kulu.

“With the internet becoming widely available today, there has been an extremely rapid growth in global e-Commerce. Air Niugini has taken the right step to keep up with this global trend. BSP’s online payment gateway will enable Air Niugini to offer its customers a fast and secure way of doing payments, without having to be physically present,” Kulu said.

Travelers and customers wishing to purchase tickets can log onto Air Niugini’s website to make travel reservations.