Airbus Beyond inks training deal with Air Niugini

The agreement was co-signed by Airbus Beyond CEO Adam McGonigal and Acting CEO of Air Niugini Gary Seddon in Singapore.

The move signifies a pivotal step towards advancing the airline's workforce capabilities and aims to equip Air Niugini’s middle management with the expertise required for the next phase of its development.

This comes following the recent order by the airline for a new A220 fleet.

Over the next three years, Airbus Beyond will deliver specialised training courses at Airbus’ Campus in Singapore.

The programmes are designed to nurture future talents in crucial areas such as airline operations, planning and sustainability, ensuring Air Niugini will have a skilled and agile workforce capable of navigating the evolving landscape of the global aviation sector.

“Airbus Beyond is proud to be a part of this journey and to provide crucial support to the airline's growth," said Adam McGonigal, CEO of Airbus Beyond.

Under its fleet modernisation plan, Air Niugini had placed a firm order for six A220-100 aircraft. Additionally, the airline will acquire three A220-300s and two more A220-100s from third-party lessors.