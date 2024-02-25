Air Niugini Service Resume Amidst Weather Challenges

This morning, inclement weather conditions in Port Moresby presented significant challenges, causing delays in the restoration of services.

While Air Niugini flights have not been grounded, the adverse weather has impacted schedules. However, the airline assures passengers that every effort is being made to promptly resolve these disruptions and restore regular operations.

Addressing concerns circulating on various social media platforms, Air Niugini emphatically states that issues regarding jet fuel supply are being effectively managed.

The airline is actively collaborating with its fuel suppliers to ensure that all fuel supplies remain compliant and within specified standards. This collaborative effort is instrumental in maintaining the integrity and safety of Air Niugini's operations.

At the core of its mission, Air Niugini is committed to providing safe, reliable, and exceptional air travel experiences for its passengers.

As operations resume and services return to normal, the airline looks forward to welcoming passengers back on board with the highest standards of care and professionalism.