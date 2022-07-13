Air Niugini To Resume Fokker Jet Services To Kavieng

Air Niugini will operate daily Fokker jet services between Port Moresby and Kavieng, as well as connecting the provincial capital of New Ireland with Rabaul, Hoskins, Lae, Manus Island and Buka.

The resumption of Fokker flights follows the completion of runway maintenance and upgrading works by the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

Since the works on the airport runway commenced over a year ago, Air Niugini has been operating to Kavieng using smaller Dash-8 aircraft, but with passenger numbers restricted to as few as 20 at times because of the shortened runway.

Air Niugini General Manager Commercial, Paul Abbot said “The last year of restricted operations at Kavieng has been inconvenient for both our customers, business houses in Kavieng, and the airline. However, we do appreciate the work done by NAC and Asian Development Bank (ADB) via the CADIP 1 program to upgrade the runway and build a new terminal. “

“Air Niugini is pleased that the works are now complete and we can resume our Fokker 100/70 jet services into Kavieng airport.”

Flights to Kavieng may also be operated by larger Boeing 737 aircraft during peak demand periods.

Air Niugini appreciates the travelling public’s patience and understanding on these matters.