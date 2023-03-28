Air Niugini partner to boost tourism

The organizations’ executives held a meeting on Monday March 27. Ideas, challenges and opportunities were shared between the two companies to encourage a more collaborative approach toward tourism development.

Air Niugini’ s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon, recognized the efforts across the industry, to restart tourism after years of uncertainty and restrictions.

“Air Niugini is about to undertake a major investment program in its fleet. Next generation aircraft will improve reliability and expand our network, for the benefit of our country. These aircraft will be larger and more efficient,” he stated.

Also present for discussions was, PNGTPA CEO, Eric Mossman Uvovo. He indicated that TPA would be willing to establish an MOU with Air Niugini to commit to a series of tourism initiatives that build on existing products across the country.

Air Niugini have also offered to support greater access through a competitive range of airfares.

“TPA is excited about the prospect of a collaboration if it benefits tourism SMEs and PNG tourism businesses. Tourism grows local economies with substantial jobs growth,” Mr Uvovo said.