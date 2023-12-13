Air Niugini makes changes to Cairns flights

In a media statement released, Air Niugini has made the following changes to the Port Moresby to Cairns and Cairns to Port Moresby flights:

• The flight PX098 on Tuesday, 12th December, has been cancelled.

• The flight PX098 on Wednesday, 13th December will now depart at 04:45 am on Thursday, 14th December, arriving in Cairns at 06:10 am.

• The flight PX091 on Wednesday, 13th December, has been cancelled.

Passengers with affected tickets have the following options available: they can change or refund their tickets without any penalties, or they can contact Air Niugini or their travel agent for further assistance.

Air Niugini is closely monitoring the situation and there is a possibility of additional schedule changes for Cairns flights. The airline regrets any inconvenience caused and emphasizes the priority of safety in its operations.

Information coming from Cairns is that Cairns Airport will be shut down and secured, with the final flight to leave for Melbourne just before 8:00 pm tonight.