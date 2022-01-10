Air Niugini Launches Interactive COVID - 19 Map

The exciting new site will make it easier for its customers to stay up-to-date with international travel restrictions and entry regulations worldwide.

Air Niugini’s interactive travel restrictions map offers complete information about:

● Entry restrictions

● Quarantine measures

● COVID-19 tests

● Information specific to vaccinated passengers.

● Testing labs in Origin and Destination

● Forms & Applications required

● Health Insurance

● Local Health Information

● Connecting flights information

The tool comes with a color coding map that displays, if a destination is closed, partially open, fully open and if any tests or self-quarantining is required for travel.

Customers can also get personalized results based on origin, departure, nationality, and residency and vaccination status.

Information on the site are from official government sites and trusted sources that are frequently updated.

Air Niugini aims to provide its customers up-to-date information, so that they can conveniently plan their next trip without a hassle on COVID19 imposed restrictions.