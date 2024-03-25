Air Niugini Hosts Successful Safety Day

The event, held last Friday outside the airline's headquarters in Port Moresby, saw enthusiastic participation from employees, recognizing the pivotal role of safety in aviation.

Emphasizing the significance of the occasion, Air Niugini's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon, reiterated safety as a non-negotiable priority. He commended the initiative, driven by the airline's workforce, highlighting the importance of fostering a culture of accountability and compliance.

The event featured 12 booths representing different departments, providing insights into safety processes and equipment, fostering interdepartmental dialogue, and reinforcing the company's safety-first ethos.

External partners, including the PNG Fire Service and St John's Ambulance, contributed to the event by conducting emergency response drills and offering training on essential first aid procedures, further enhancing employees' preparedness.

Reflecting on the day's success, Chief of the Safety, Quality, Risk and Audit Department - Pamela Waringe, emphasized the importance of instilling a safety mindset beyond the event, underscoring its enduring legacy in the airline's operations.