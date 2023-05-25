Air Niugini hosts networking event

About 50 plus Travel and ticketing agents from other areas of PNG like Kieta, Madang, Lae and Goroka attended the event including agents in Port Moresby. Through the event, agents were able to discuss and ask questions about the airline products and anything relating to Air Niugini.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon acknowledged agents for attending and gave an update on the progress since he joined Air Niugini two months ago.

He also highlighted several activities including re-fleeting, opportunities to improve customer service and airfares.

“As part of longer-term efforts to reduce airfares, Air Niugini is introducing new and more fuel-efficient aircraft to our inventory. We will continue to effectively manage expenditure and ensure the successful integration of new aircraft and crew. We need more seats on more efficient aircraft, to help us to reduce airfares,” Seddon stated.

He added that the significant fleet replacement program will see the acquisition of 13 state-of-the-art aircraft over the next five years, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Before that, Air Niugini will add two more Boeing 737-800 aircraft to the fleet as well as four Dash-8 Q400 turboprops. These aircraft will arrive by September.

“We will restore integrity in our schedule and confidence in our service. We are also strengthening our capacity and are actively recruiting pilots and cabin crew. Our plans also heavily depend on the development of domestic airport infrastructure – runways in some centers need to be strengthened and lengthened.”

Air Niugini has commenced a skills enhancement program to improve customer service for all front-line employees including ground staff and cabin crew. Air Niugini has also established a leadership program with the first of many future airline leaders commencing the program shortly.

“Air Niugini is committing K40m to training over the next 3 years. With this training, we are defining the winning competencies to make Air Niugini the best airline in the region.

“This is a very exciting time for Air Niugini, there is a lot to do, and I am very grateful to have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the management team to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead,” added Seddon.