Air Niugini’s Inflight Catering

Catering on the Port Moresby-Hong Kong sector remains suspended due to Hong Kong Government restrictions, while other “normal” services such as Domestic catering, as well as all domestic Executive Club lounges and the lounge at Port Moresby International have already reopened.

The Executive lounges in Australia, Singapore, Manila, and Hong Kong are still closed.

The airline stated that there is new business class catering on all domestic flights, and that it is progressing the rollout of upgraded business class catering on international services.