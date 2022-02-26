 

Air Niugini’s Inflight Catering

12:50, February 26, 2022
The Pandemic Controller has approved the resumption of inflight catering on international flights from 1st of March, for Air Niugini.

Catering on the Port Moresby-Hong Kong sector remains suspended due to Hong Kong Government restrictions, while other “normal” services such as Domestic catering, as well as all domestic Executive Club lounges and the lounge at Port Moresby International have already reopened.  

The Executive lounges in Australia, Singapore, Manila, and Hong Kong are still closed.

The airline stated that there is new business class catering on all domestic flights, and that it is progressing the rollout of upgraded business class catering on international services.

