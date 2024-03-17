Air Niugini’s Emerging Leaders Program Successful

The 10-month program aimed at unlocking the leadership potential of its workforce, the program encompassed classroom training, personalized coaching, and the execution of strategic culture change projects.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon emphasized the importance of succession planning in ensuring a strong leadership pipeline for the airline’s future.

Deputy board chairman, Anthony Seeto commended the graduates for their dedication and perseverance in balancing work, studies, and family commitments throughout the program. He assured them of the board’s unwavering support and confidence in their abilities to make a difference as emerging leaders within the organization.

The graduation ceremony, attended by Board Directors Lady Aivu Tauvasa and Dame Monica Salter, showcased the airline’s commitment to gender inclusivity, with more than half of the graduating cohort comprising female employees.

Positive feedback from graduates highlighted the program's transformative impact on their confidence and decision-making abilities. Executive Chef Thomas Molean expressed newfound confidence in implementing innovative solutions, while IT Projects and Strategy Manager Marisa Kuypers emphasized the value of sharing challenges and seeking advice in a supportive environment.

Nanoa Iogae, Fokker Fleet Maintenance Controller, was awarded the prestigious ‘CEO’s Prize for Leadership,’ underscoring his exemplary leadership qualities and commitment to supporting his colleagues’ success.

Air Niugini’s Emerging Leaders’ Program, delivered in collaboration with RDL Management Consultants, underscores the airline’s dedication to cultivating a culture of excellence and continuous learning.

As the program sets a new standard for leadership development, Air Niugini remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service training and empowering its workforce for future success.