Ahi firm boasts all-female board

Ahi Prudential Development, set up in 2016, is the trustee company of Ahi Investment Ltd, Morobe’s landowner shareholding company.

When the firm started operations in 2017, prominent woman leader, Nellie McLay, was the chairlady while her two board members were Kwalam Tangapi from Yalu village, and Andrew Baing from Markham district.

“They both resigned last year so the chairman of Ahi Group Ltd, George Gware, appointed Cecily Gegelagi and Rose Anne Dazo as the replacements for the two board members,” said McLay.

“So we have an all-women’s team as the board for Ahi Prudential and Ahi Charitable Trust.”

Alluding to the recent presentation of Ahi Group’s K2.5 million dividends to Ahi Prudential, McLay explained that her team is in charge of managing funding for projects earmarked within the six Ahi villages of Butibam, Hengali, Kamkumung, Yanga, Wagang and Yalu.

“You saw the Wagang church that was built? That was from the funds that were channeled through this organisation; through Ahi Investment Group and execution management is Ahi Hope Foundation, so they manage the projects.

“The three of us, all the requests for funding for projects, they come through our board and it goes to the main board for them to sanction the requests from the village project sites.”

McLay, who is originally from East New Britain Province, is a long-time Lae resident who was approached by the Ahi Group Ltd board in 2016 to chair the Ahi Prudential Development board.

Gegelagi is from Butibam and Wanigela, in Central Province.

“I took on the role to be on the board late last year, in December, and we had our first board meeting in January,” said Gegelagi, who has a background in marketing.

“I used to work with the foundation back in 2010. When we established the foundation, it was part of Riback Stevedores back then, and we were the pioneer employees at that time that established the foundation.

“Since then, I had left to pursue other goals, in terms of my career but when I was approached late last year, I took on the opportunity to be part of the board and work with likeminded people to bring change to the community.”

Dazo, who is from The Philippines, spent her first three years with Ahi Investment until the corporate management company, AIL Group Ltd, was created in 2019.

“I’m working as corporate services manager so I am working together with Ahi Hope Foundation and then the opportunity came when chairman offered and nominated me as one of the expatriate directors of this board.

“Since I have experience working with Ahi Hope Foundation with the management team, it’s easier to understand how the wealth grows and is distributed to the wealth distribution companies, which are Ahi Prudential and Ahi Hope Foundation, to the village cooperative associations.”

(From left: Rose Anne Dazo, Cecily Gegelagi and chairlady, Nellie McLay)