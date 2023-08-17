Agriculture Minister visits ENB institutions

He concluded his trip on Tuesday, August 15th, at the National Agriculture Research Institute (NARI) at Kerevat, in Gazelle District.

The Minister was briefed on the status of operations from the heads of the institutions, such as the Agmark Group of Companies, which focuses on cocoa export and NARI, as well as the merged Cocoa and Coconut Research Institute (CCRI) at Tavilo.

With the national government’s focus on downstream processing being driven through the agriculture department, the visit to the institutions were mainly to know about their status and the challenges that they are facing.

Minister Tambua was given a taste of galip nut products at NARI, and locally made chocolate at the CCRI’s Research, Extension and Development Services (REDS) station at Tavilo, Gazelle district.

The common issue expressed by the managers of the state-owned institutions during the Minister’s visits was the financial constraint to advance the government’s drive to downstream processing.

On Tuesday, Minister Tambua visited Eden Sanctuary at Tobera in Kokopo and the Cocoa Board head office, also in Kokopo.

The visit was the first for Minister Tambua after being given the ministry in mid-2022.

The Minister’s visits are in line with plans to revive this industry with his fellow ministers following the recent split of the Department into Agriculture and Livestock, as well as the two commodity ministries set up for palm oil and coffee, which are the two main revenue earners for PNG.