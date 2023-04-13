Agreement for quality local onion signed

The partnership aims to increase the quality and the volume of bulb onions that farmer’s produce, which in turn will increase their revenues.

CEO of FPDA, Mark Worinu, spoke about the newly developed solar-drier that can assist with in sun drying the bulb onion shortening the cure days to 3 days after onion harvest.

“We have expanded our programs to other parts of the highlands region in Eastern Highlands, parts of Simbu, Western highlands and Jiwaka and also the program has been rolled out to Central Province, Milne Bay and in East New Britain…A couple of years ago we partnered with Unitech the food technology department to look at a technology that will help us to cure the bulb onions and created a sun-driers and the trials in Gembogl are remarkable,” stated Worinu.

He added that due to the new solar-driers, the 3-4weeks of curing onions have been shortened to 3-5days (depending on weather).

BAT Managing Director, Vadim Maksimenko, stated that BAT are committed to being responsible corporate citizen and continue to invest in programs that support local communities.

“BAT will fund K1million for the construction of 50 bulb onion solar driers across PNG over two years. FPDA will manage the fund by arranging for the construction and placement in bulb onion farming cooperatives they already work with across the country who currently supply urban market,” said Maksimenko.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Aiye Tambua, acknowledged BAT’s effort in supporting the government’s development agenda in investing in such programs.

“This investment is aligned to supporting the policies and priorities of the government to achieved sustained economic growth,” stated Tambua.

Tambua added that the project will benefit 3000 to 5000 farmers and approximately 15,000 families.

The pilot project will be first rolled-out in the highlands region in the next 5 months.