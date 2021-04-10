Affordable housing for Nasfund members

Nasfund has partnered with City Pharmacy Limited Group, through its Hardware Haus brand, to provide affordable housing options for its members.

The agreement was signed in Port Moresby.

Through the Fund’s Membership Discount Program (MDP), active Nasfund contributors are now able to benefit from discounts on selected two to three bedroom kit-homes, from Hardware Haus outlets.

According to Nasfund Chief Officer Ian Tarutia, this partnership is another way the Fund is adding value to its membership.

“Given the country’s current economic situation, we continually look for ways to add value for our members, whilst they are still in active employment.

“Together with healthcare, quality affordable housing is a priority for our members, many of whom are based in our major centres, where housing developments have seen an increase,” Tarutia said.

And with this increase, Nasfund sees the need to provide assistance for its members, through the MDP – with a trusted hardware supplier, to ensure members receive quality homes at an affordable price.

Navin Raju, CPL Group CEO, said: “CPL’s mission is based on helping the people of Papua New Guinea live (healthier and) better lives, and this partnership with Nasfund re-affirms this commitment. Nasfund is also a shareholder in CPL Group which makes this partnership even more value-adding for the members.”

This partnership will also enable Nasfund users to get 33 percent discount on all medical prescriptions at City Pharmacy, Raju added.

To utilise this MDP offering, Nasfund members will need to present their Nasfund membership ID card at any Hardware Haus and City Pharmacy outlet in the country.

Photo: Nasfund