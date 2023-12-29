Adventure Kokoda’s licence restored

Justice Susan Purdon-Sully handed down her judgment on December 14th, 2023.

She determined that the Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Simon Kilepa’s April 24th decision to cancel the Adventure Kokoda license, was unlawful.

Her Honour also declared the Kokoda Initiative Committee (KIC) meeting, convened on April 21st, 2023, was not free from bias and conflicts of interest given the presence of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade strategic management advisor for the Kokoda Initiative and Secretary to the KIC, Mark Nizette, along with Oro Governor, Gary Juffa.

The court knew that Mark Nizette failed to declare a conflict of interest over his current defamation litigation against Charlie Lynn. The court also noted he had neglected to sign the minutes of the meeting included in the affidavit submitted by the Acting CEO of the Kokoda Track Authority (KTA), Julius Wargirai, which led to the cancellation of the Adventure Kokoda license.

The KTA alleged that the owner of the largest tour operator along the Kokoda Trail failed to pay trekking permit fees on four trekking expeditions.

However, Justice Purdon-Sully found that the KIC meeting convened to consider the cancellation of Adventure Kokoda’s licence invalid and the Minister’s decision to cancel it was unlawful.

Her Honour awarded costs to Adventure Kokoda.