Address challenges of Informal fresh produce operators

Fresh produce is mostly supplied by informal business operators; however, they tend to face several challenges that restrict them from meeting demand for the produce.

The National Research Institute (NRI) Spotlight Volume 16, Issue 8 titled “The Challenges faced by informal fresh produce vendors in Port Moresby” by Evelyn Malala, PNG NRI Project Research Officer, outlines the main types of challenges faced by informal fresh produce marketers and how the challenges can be addressed.

Challenges faced by informal fresh produce operators include the following:

Retailers often lose money when they are supplied poor quality and unripe fruits by wholesaler either mistakenly or by trick. As retailers do not often have storage facilities, some of the produce may be damaged and the retailers bear the loss.

Poor or no market infrastructure and facilities. Informal fresh produce operators who sell their produce in unplanned markets do not often have access to necessary facilities such as water and electricity that are needed for proper storage.

Lack of demand or inadequate customers especially for those that sell their produce in the outer suburbs.

Malala makes the following suggestions to address challenges faced by informal fresh produce operators;

Wholesale of produce can be aggregated,

Establish more designated marketplaces,

Security must improve in marketplaces

All sellers must sell their produce at designated marketplaces.

Vendor consultation and engagement should be done to improve the markets.

The research suggests to the National Capital District Commission and market that they need to ensure that serviced markets are provided in the suburbs to provide a conducive environment for market users; that is, vendors and customers.