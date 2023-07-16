Address agro sector setback

The concerns of the sector relating to taxation matters including GST refund has been delayed since 2017. President of Farmers and Settlers Association Inc., Wilson Thompson, on behalf of its members in the following industries.

Oil palm Rubber Coffee Coconut Cocoa Livestock Fresh produce Hydroponics Farm supply companies

Note the delay in addressing refunds and addressing tax credits and other taxation related issues that is affecting the cash flow of big businesses that also affects the growers and farmers.

“We made representation at the Business Council meeting with CACC in June 2023. We need to support our business especially our exporters by facilitating GST and tax refunds so that they will reinvest in facilities and purchase of agriculture commodities,” Thompson added.

He noted that this is not isolated to agriculture and livestock sector, but also to forestry and fisheries and their downstream processing industries.