Accounting firm empowers students

EY known as Ernst & Young Global Limited, is one of the largest professional service networks in the world. Along with Deloitte, KPMG AND PwC, it is considered one of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firms in the world. It provides assurance which includes financial, audit, tax consulting and advisory services to its clients.

Our Divine Word University Business Studies students had the privilege of listening to first-hand information about EY by their team who presented a mini ‘Road Show’ at the Sir Peter Barter Auditorium, Madang campus this week.

Students gained insight on what EY stood for and heard testimonials about life-changing experiences shared by EY representatives.

Head of Business Studies, Kosley Wara was impressed with the overall attendance of students.

“Our students had a glimpse of amazing opportunities that can be experienced when working for one of the largest professional service networks in the world,” he said.

Like any other business entities offering graduate programs, there are certain expectations or requirements that students must meet to be a successful applicant. In the second part of the mini ‘Road Show’ final year Accounting students had an opportunity to submit applications for a possible future with EY.

Meanwhile, DWU’s Management Accountant, Francesco Kuias, was one of the first DWU Business Studies-Accounting students to join EY’s Graduate Program in 2015. He had the opportunity to work with EY and be exposed to vast opportunities and valuable life-learning experiences.

“Opportunities like this do not come often, while they are here, make the most of it,” encouraged Francesco.

EY continues its purpose to ‘build a better working world,’ with its insights and quality services, which helps to give assurance in capital markets and economies throughout the world, whilst, Divine Word University, continues to shape and build the human resources, in the Higher Learning Education Sector in PNG for the future.