ABG announces rollout of investment program

Vice President, Patrick Nisira, who is also the Minister for Commerce, Trade and Economic Development, said this is part of the ABG’s economic independence readiness plan.

“The investment program is worth K8 million and is allocated under the ABG Economic Sector Program for 2022 to benefit the 33 Constituencies in the region,” Nisira stated.

“The program will strengthen the government’s work on ‘closing the fiscal gap whilst improving the welfare of Bougainvilleans’.”

Nisira said the constituency economic investment program will consider grants of K200,000 for one economic project per constituency.

“The lead applicants for this Constituency Economic Investment Program are: The members of the House of Representatives, the President, Speaker, three regional women’s representatives, three regional former combatant representatives and the 33 Constituency Members, working in collaboration with the chairpersons of their respective community governments.

“This is to ensure that there is unity and collaboration in all constituencies as we focus towards independence readiness as well as providing economic incentives to our people to improve their financial capabilities.

“I believe this program will be a great opportunity to support our local institutions and grassroots people to improve their ability to raise their own internal revenue and practice self-reliance.

“Furthermore, this program has the potential to contribute to the growth of primary industries and other economic activities in Bougainville and ultimately, improve the economic environment.

“To ensure that this investment achieves its outcome, the program will have set guidelines and conditions for funds to be expended responsibly.

“These mechanisms will frame the basis for the monitoring and evaluation of the use of the funds and assist the Department to oversee the successful implementation of the business ventures in the program.”

Applicants from constituencies and community governments have to be part of cooperatives, or are engaged in SMEs and formal business entities (having registered with Investment Promotion Authority and the Internal Revenue Commission).