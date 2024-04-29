60 Tourism Providers Certified

The certification ceremony took place at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby on Thursday, April 25.

This initiative, in collaboration with the Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA), the National Capital District Commission (NCDC), and the Chinese government, marks PNG as the 51st global participant in this program. It seeks to adapt local tourism offerings to meet the preferences and standards expected by Chinese visitors.

The China Ready program, endorsed by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and launched in 2002, is designed to ensure that destinations cater effectively to Chinese tourists, focusing on service standards and cultural compatibility.

At the event, participants expressed optimism about the new opportunities this certification would bring. "China is the fastest-growing economy in the world, and attracting Chinese travellers presents significant benefits for PNG," said Peter Kerua, Operations Manager at Trans Niugini Tours.

Minister for Arts & Culture, Isi Henry Leonard emphasized tourism as a burgeoning sector for the national economy.

“The China Ready program is a step towards understanding and tapping into the Chinese market, setting the stage for a strong bilateral relationship,” Leonard noted.

Dr. Marcus Lee, CEO of China Travel Online and workshop facilitator, highlighted the strategic importance of the program. "Our goal is to enable Papua New Guinea to unlock the vast potential of the Chinese market. This workshop has provided crucial insights and strategies tailored for the post-Covid19 Chinese traveller," Lee stated.

PNGTPA chief executive officer, Eric Mossman Uvovo, described the initiative as a milestone, positioning PNG to welcome one of the world’s largest outbound travel markets.

"This is a pivotal moment for us to align with the needs and standards of Chinese tourists," Uvovo said.

The recent developments, including direct flights from China and strengthened bilateral ties signalled by the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, indicate a growing opportunity for PNG’s tourism sector to thrive.