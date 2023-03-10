49 mamas graduate

Mama Bank conducted a free Financial Literacy Training at its Port Moresby Branch yesterday with 30 participants both from the formal and informal sector successfully graduating with a Financial Literacy Certificate.

Pushpa Srinivas from Digication, was the special guest and the person who facilitated the in-house training for 10 Mama Bank Staff from various departments and functions.

CEO for Mama Bank, Gunanidhi Das gave his Special remarks and words of encouragement and empowerment to the women who participated.

While in Bogia, Madang Province, a two day’s financial literacy training was conducted in partnership with Santos, supported by USAID PEP.

The training was conducted at the Yabu LLG chamber where in 49 mamas successfully completed the training on savings and budget.