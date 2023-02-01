25 graduate from OTML programs

The GDS program saw a total of 15 trainees graduate on January 27, 2023 from various disciplines of Accounting, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Health, Geology, Human Resource Management, Information & Communications Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Mineral Processing and Surveying.

The 10 trainees remaining graduated from the PAD program in Business Studies, Power Operations, and Process Plant Operations.

At the graduation, five Trade Test Candidates also received their Trade Test Level 1- 3 Certificates in Business Studies. The certificates were presented by members of the OTML Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Acting CEO and General Manager Mining, Derrick Kelly, congratulated those who graduated and urged them to utilize well what they have learnt at OTML.

“Every class you’ve taken, every skill you’ve learned, and every certification you’ve earned, they’ve all been preparing you to adapt to change and challenges. But as you know it’s a tough world out there, nothing will be handed to you; you have to earn it,” said Mr Kelly.

Graduate Geologist, Dauba Dauba, thanked OTML for investing its time, money, and expertise to develop the trainees into world class professionals.

Manager Training & Organisation Development, Ian Strachan, thanked OTML management for supporting the training programs.

“Today is yet again a testimony to your commitment to the development of PNG’s most valuable resource, which is our future leaders. To the graduates, this is a moment in your life’s journey where one door opens, and another closes. I strongly encourage you to make the most of this opportunity,” said Mr Strachan.

Ten trainees that graduated from both the GDS and PAD programs have been offered permanent roles with OTML.

Since 1982 OTML has graduated 579 GDS trainees, 1,139 tradesmen and women from its Apprenticeship Training (AT) Program and 679 PAD trainees.