2.2 million Dollar Pilot Boat

The boats were built by an Australian boat-building company, Norman R. Wright and Sons (NWS).

Named in honour of the legendary Motuan sea-fearer from Boera, Edai-Siabo. The design of the boat is customized to meet the specific needs of PNG Ports Corporation and its clients. The Siabo will be used to transfer pilots and also be used by port security as a coastal patrol vessel.

Chairman for PNGPCL, Kepas Wali said they recognize pilotage as a growth area for the organisation. Activities especially in the resource sector’s demand for pilotage has increased, with that comes the demand for higher standards, especially in safety.

He said the pilot boats are part of PNG Ports Corporation’s re-fleeting plan to satisfy the demands of major clients such as ExxonMobil to meet international standards.

Wali added: “Pilotage is a growth area for PNG Ports, it is now becoming one of our major revenue for the company and we hope that these five boats will satisfy the demands of our clients.”

Minister for State Enterprises, William Duma who was present at the occasion said PNG Ports Corporation has managed to remain profitable and relevant compared to other state enterprises.

Chairman Wali assured Minister Duma that the Siabo and the others in these series are of high and safety standards matching those in the developed world and are capable for search and rescue operations.

“Today is a major milestone for PNG Ports going into the future with a new class of pilot boats.”

Wife of William Duma was given the honour to christen the Siabo as a tradition.