2023 year in review for Highlands Farmers

In a circular to members of HFSA, Thompson provided a brief report of the activities of 2023.

Notable were the progress made in the air and sea freight services, charges and contribution to the National Agriculture Strategic Plan, ceasing of private sector cheques and involved in two reviews by ICCC into Stevedoring and Handling at seaports.“

President Wilson also highlighted the different activities the association was involved in in 2023. They include poultry training in Eastern Highlands Province, some work on coffee and delivering tapping tools, and conducting demonstrations and training for rubber farmers.

Wilson also noted that in 2023, HFSA joined the Royal Agriculture Society of Commonwealth, it also joined the Transport Community of CIMC and Coffee Industry Working Group and continues to be a member of the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The report also noted that in the same year, HFSA was critical over several issues including unnecessary imposition of fees, levies and charges that were pushing the cost of production high and calls made for the commodity boards to account separately for research and extension levies.

HFSA was also vocal over the lack of or absence of interest by relevant agencies in addressing pests and diseases in the agriculture sector, particularly the coffee berry borer.

“We must undertake delimitation surveys and work with the disease. There is a shortage of certified seeds and seedlings from the commodity crops as well as vegetable and fruit seeds from overseas.” Mr Thompson said.

Thompson continues to make a call to the government through the DAL and the Department of Commerce and Industry to listen to the voice of the private sector and industry that collects and pays the taxes, brings in foreign exchange, expands business creates employment and stimulates the economy.

He says the government should not give money to paper figures

Apart from that, there has been an increase in budget for the agriculture and livestock sector, downstream processing, SME and industry and also for research in the agriculture space in 2042. With this budget, HSFA President is requesting improvements within these departments.