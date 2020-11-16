2020 Red Shield Appeal supported

“BSP has had a long association with the Red Shield Appeal and we would like to continue that and recognise the hard and exceptional work that the Salvation Army does through this support,” said BSP Group Retail General Manager, Paul Thornton.

Thornton donated K30,000 on behalf of BSP on Friday 13th November, to Salvation Army Colonel Garath Niemand during the luncheon of the Red Shield appeal in Port Moresby.

“We are pleased to support this worthy cause because at BSP, we believe such programs fall in line with our core values of People and Community. Through this support, we are happy to assist bring hope to our community where it is needed the most,” Thornton added.

Last year, BSP invested K4.2 million as part of its corporate social responsibility through sponsorships, donations and community projects in PNG. Of this, K800,000 was donated to support charities, hospitals, orphanages and other worthy causes such as the Red Shield Appeal.

Red Shield Advisory Board Chairman, Mark Baker, in thanking BSP and others who assisted, said funds raised in the appeal will help run Salvation Army’s safe houses – the three Houses of Hope (Ela Beach, Lae and Kainantu), HIV/AIDs programs, Restorative Justice Program and Lae Street Stall.

“HIV/AIDS is being viewed in PNG as a problem that’s gone away but the issue is very much still there unfortunately, funding for HIV/AIDs has dropped and the Red Shield Appeal will ensure that the programs continue. Restorative Justice Program and the Lae street Stall are other activities this appeal will support,” Baker added.

The luncheon event saw over K200,000 initially raised with a target of K350,000 this year.

(BSP Group Retail General Manager, Paul Thornton, presenting the cheque of K30,000 to Salvation Army Colonel Garath Niemand at the launch of the Red Shield Appeal)