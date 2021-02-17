200 locals graduate

The training comes under the Triple 1 Policy of the Morobe Provincial Government. 111 stands for 1 day, 1 person, 1 kina.

Those who graduated on Sunday 14th February have been trained and certified to be more productive in their respective projects.

“The Triple 1 Policy of MPG serves to make Morobe Province a self-sustaining province,” emphasised Governor Ginson Saonu.

Governor Saonu said the SME Program for Morobe has reached another milestone with the Christian Church Partnership Program with the ELC PNG Parish of Wau.

Apart from financial literacy, the participants underwent adult literacy training as well, which is running parallel with the Education Reform Policy of MPG.

Head trainer, Alfred Gase, said similar trainings were conducted in various locations in Morobe Province, including a recent one at Salamaua Local Level Government area.