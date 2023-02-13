16 Graduate from incubator program

The four-month program involved business training and mentorship, and the graduates were awarded Certificates of Excellence and Completion.

The PGEN program, funded by the Qatar Fund for Development and implemented by the GGGI in partnership with the Climate Change Development Authority and Emstret Space, aims to support small and medium enterprises from Pacific GGGI member countries, including Papua New Guinea, to develop or grow their green business ideas and start-up ventures.

The PGEN incubator training for the sixteen graduates started in October 2022 and was conducted online over a period of four months. It covered 12 modules centered around social lean canvas and involved in-country mentorship and group coaching.

The training also included a business plan competition, from which five winners were selected and awarded seed grant funding to start or grow their business.

Present at the graduation ceremony were representatives from the CCDA, SME Corporation, GGGI, E-Space, graduates, family, and friends. GGGI (PNG) Country Representative, Ratu Sakiusa Tuisolia congratulated the graduates and thanked the Government of Qatar and QFFD for funding the PGEN program.

In his opening remarks, Mr Tuisolia expressed the graduation as a significant milestone and acknowledged the importance of the SME sector in PNG. He noted that the country's economy, which is worth USD 25 billion, is heavily reliant on extractive industries such as mining, oil, and gas, which generate minimal direct benefits for the majority of PNG's 9 million population. Hence, the growth of SMEs through the efforts of the 16 talented graduates will help diversify the country's economy, generate new investments, and create green jobs.

CCDA Acting Managing Director William Lakain also highlighted the significance of innovation in the SME sector and its relevance for addressing environmental issues and climate change. He assured that the government is supportive of GGGI and QFFD's PGEN focus in supporting green job creation and building PNG's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Acting Managing Director of the SME Corporation, Tony Darlie, addressed the graduates and lent his support for the high-quality PGEN greenpreneurship incubator program.

He noted that the PGEN program is consistent with the government's mandate to grow the SME sector and business in PNG.

Overall, the graduation ceremony was a celebration of the achievements of PNG's green entrepreneurs and a recognition of the impactful and successful PGEN incubator program.