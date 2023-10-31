15 New Porgera tenements signed

Following the signing of SML 13 and the Proposal for Development by the Governor General on the 13th October 2023, MRA has moved to support the main SML with the signing of 15 ancillary support tenements..

Garry said the 15 tenements will support the development of the main Porgera SML 13 covering areas of tailing, and operation lines among others.

He said the main tenements are Ramu Nickel, Majour Resources, Kainantu Mine and Frieda River.

Garry added that the Governor General signed off on SML 13 and approved the mining proposals and the 15 tenements, as part of this proposal.

Meanwhile, the signed tenements were issued to the executives of New Porgera Limited.