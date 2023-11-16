15 finalists named for Homemade Product Competition

The 15 finalists in the second annual Lily Magazine Homemade Product Competition have each won a K2000 business startup training package with PaciFund, funded by the Australian Government through #PNGAusPartnership.

The finalists will now go before the judges in person this coming Friday November 17, to choose the winners of the categories of Edible, Useful and Wearable.

Each category winner will win a professional website with attached email address for their business to a total value of K24,000 from Media Partners.

The final ranking of 1st, 2nd and 3rd with attached cash prizes of over K15,000 plus free business and trademark registration will be revealed in the next Lily Magazine in January 2024.

The finalists were announced on November 30 by an expert panel of judges that included Julian Henao, chef and owner of The Healthy Food Co, Annette Sete, owner of Maku Gifts, PaciFund CEO Des Yaninen, and Lily editor Margo Nugent.

Close to 300 entries were received from across PNG for this year’s competition, up from the 200 received for the inaugural competition in 2022.

Lily’s editor Nugent said the idea behind the competition was to unearth the country’s most innovative and exciting products, and help connect the creators with potential customers.

“But it’s not just about giving them a free platform, we want to encourage them to think outside the box to create new and sustainable products that will set their business apart,” she said.

In the two years that the competition has been running, close to 40 local entrepreneurs have had access to mentoring, marketing and networking opportunities, with this year’s 15 finalists additionally able to access one-on-one training to grow their business.