12 graduate from PVBS Course

Under the guidance of Coach Grand Wavine, the Game of Money Course delved deep into the principles of personal development and financial acumen. Unlike traditional business courses solely focused on profit, the Game of Money Course emphasized the cultivation of 'Rich Habits' among its participants.

Throughout the course, students were exposed to a comprehensive curriculum covering essential topics such as time management, financial literacy, teamwork dynamics, strategic planning, and effective bookkeeping practices.

In his graduation speech, Coach Wavine emphasized the importance of prioritizing personal viability over immediate financial gains. The event also featured a comprehensive performance report detailing the achievements of the graduating class. Certificates were awarded to each student, recognizing their successful completion of the rigorous program.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the graduation ceremony was the presentation of statistics reflecting the tangible outcomes of the Game of Money Course. Over just 7 days, students demonstrated extraordinary results: starting with a modest capital investment of K120.00, they achieved total sales amounting to an impressive K13,530.00. Net profit soared to an astounding K6,849.00, reflecting an exceptional Return on Investment (ROI) of 5708%.

Additionally, turnover reached an impressive 54 times, showcasing the effectiveness of the strategies imparted during the course. Notably, one student managed to grow their Total Proprietors Fund from K10.00 to K1,584.53, earning them entry into the prestigious Club 1000.

The ceremony also featured heartfelt testimonials from students Sommerville Dagi and Level 2 Dux student Kasar Tei, who shared their transformative experiences during the program.

Integral to the success of the Game of Money Course were the dedicated PVBS coaches, who played a pivotal role in facilitating learning and ensuring that participants grasped key concepts effectively. The meticulous recording of data through a custom mobile application enabled the assessment of individual performances and project viability.

The graduation ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of education and self-directed learning. By prioritizing personal viability and skill development, Papua New Guineans are well-positioned to enhance their standard of living and achieve greater financial prosperity.