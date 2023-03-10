‘Tourism officers’ put on notice

Provincial Program Advisor for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Tali Yanga, is placing certain individuals on notice following the graduation and certification of hundreds of Lae residents, especially from Kamkumung, who took part in an ‘urban tour guide training’.

At least 200 people, most of whom are members of a particular church, recently graduated under this four-day training.

Yanga pointed out that the laminated certificates had the logos of certain government agencies printed on them without authorisation.

Some of the agencies whose logos are printed on the tourism certificates include the Royal PNG Constabulary, the PNG Correctional Service, the PNG Law and Justice Secretariat, the SME Corporation and the APEC 2018 logo.

“You are not authorised to use those logos,” said Yanga.

“This is a criminal act.

“I am putting on notice all these individuals. I can name them but…it’s a warning.

“I’m issuing this warning now to people who are acting as agents of PNG Tourism Promotion Authority and Morobe Provincial Government to go around and solicit and ask for money and organise tourism activities, they must stop.

“If anyone wants to do the work of tourism must come to the Division of Commerce, Industry and Tourism and then get clearance from here and go and do it.”

(The certificate that was issued for the ‘urban tour guide training’)