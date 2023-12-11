‘Take Back PNG’ explained to investors

Prime Minister James Marape made this remark when opening the 17th Papua New Guinea Resources and Energy Conference in Sydney, Australia, this morning.

Speaking at a packed Sydney International Convention Centre, PM Marape painted the resource-rich PNG as a potential investor destination.

He explained that the ‘Take Back PNG’ mantra was about negotiating the best deals for both investors and PNG.

“You win, we win because the safety and ambience of the PNG economy will continue to ensure your work at best in PNG is a better place, and you are earning more for yourselves and the country and the people, in the process.

“The last four years we’ve worked with you and appreciate your contributions so far.”

PM Marape further encouraged investors to check PNG’s Treasury website to see for themselves PNG’s economic performance.

“We spent K17 billion in 2019, we spent K19 billion in 2020, we spent K20 billion in 2021, we spent K21 billion in 2022, we are spending K24 billion in 2023.

“For anyone of you who’ve been paying tax, you can look at how we’ve been using the money you’ve been supporting our budget with. We are transparent as ever.”

PM Marape further thanked the Australian government for its recent announcement of over K400 million support to PNG.

“This will come in the form of supporting police, supporting police training, supporting anti-corruption, supporting additional judiciary support, including recruiting more judges from Australia and similar judiciaries to work in PNG.”

He outlined the signing of U.S.-Papua New Guinea Bilateral Defense Cooperation Agreement on May 22nd, and the December 7th signing of the Australia – PNG Bilateral Security Agreement.

“Most of you will work out that security is our number one expenditure,” he continued.

“We want to ensure that in the next 5-10 years, we need to prepare our country to be a country that is secure, where you can invest well and you are living in a safe environment and together, all of us will grow in the growth that will take place in our country.”