‘SkoolKai’ introduced

The canteen, operated ‘The Food Station’, has merged with BSP to onboard the BSP Online Payment Gateway (IPG) platform on their website known as ‘SkoolKai’.

Currently managing almost all canteens in IEA schools in NCD, including Port Moresby International, Gordon’s International and Ela Murray International School, ‘The Food Station’ supplies a menu appealing to everyday lunch orders for students and public.

Food Station managing director, Scott Osborne, said: “With the BSP IPG now available on our very own online lunch ordering system, the SkoolKai website www.Skoolkai.com, it will allow parents to order and pay for their children’s lunch meals without any hassle of running to and from school during lunch hours.

“We have only been operational for just over one week but word is spreading fast and we already had over 300 people register in the first three days. Parents commended the approach saying, it is more convenient.”

Parents wishing to set up a Skoolkai account can visit the website for more information.

Food Station Ltd started operations in 2011 at Lawes Road, Konedobu, and now has close to over 500 clients in Port Moresby, including the canteens around IEA schools. It prides itself in providing quality fast food and boasts a client base of over 500 businesses throughout Port Moresby.