‘Loyal to Local’ campaign launched

The objective of this campaign is to inspire and encourage both business communities and individuals to reconsider their purchasing choices and embrace the power of buying locally. By raising awareness about the vital importance of supporting local enterprises, the campaign aims to increase local business visibility, stimulate the local economy and foster a sense of community pride through supporting local businesses, and most importantly ensure that PNG financial resources stay in PNG.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immense negative impact on all businesses, and now with the possibility of a global recession looming, it is more important than ever to support PNG owned businesses. By consciously choosing to purchase from local businesses, both corporate entities and residents have the power to sustain local businesses and strengthen the national economy.

Expressing his passion for the cause, Remington Group CEO, Peter Goodwin says, “Our goal is to raise awareness around the importance of supporting local business houses. The Remington Group itself, is a 100% PNG-owned Group of businesses, we suffer when PNG based businesses, foreign missions and NGO’s choose to buy equipment and products that we sell, from overseas sources. Even worse, then they expect us to service and sustain their purchases for them. We all know how expensive it is to do business here. The high cost and unreliability of utilities, worsening law and order, lack of foreign exchange shortages, bad roads and transport, rising unemployment, inflation…the list goes on and on. We need local businesses to stay loyal to PNG, for the benefit of all concerned.”

“When we choose to buy from local businesses, we are supporting our neighbors, creating local jobs, and investing in the future of our community,” he added.

The Remington Group will be partnering with other local businesses to share what they are doing as they strive to support each other during these challenging times. This will feature different activities within the Remington Group of companies, from promoting other local businesses, discounts on their products and services, and working in partnership on initiatives to influence and support PNG businesses.

The Remington Group is encouraging businesses and individuals nationwide to seize this opportunity to make a difference by embracing the 'Loyal to Local' campaign and actively supporting each other through their purchasing choices.

“Together, we have the power to influence each other to benefit our communities, stimulate economic growth, and pave the way for a prosperous future.”