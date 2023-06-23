“’We must keep the planes flying’ was the central message in a frank but productive meeting between PUMA, the Chief Secretary, Bank of PNG, Treasury and Customs today,” said Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey.

“The meeting was called to ensure that there were no more surprises with flight stoppages.

“In a country with such a challenging terrain as PNG, the Marape-Rosso Government understands that plane travel is an absolutely critical service.

“Plane travel supports businesses, allows patients to get to hospitals, students to get to and from boarding schools, and families to stay in contact.”

Ling-Stuckey said the meeting focused on building understandings on how PUMA must comply with PNG’s laws, as well as PUMA’s requirements for foreign exchange.

“Sharing of information and working through issues is vital for a productive relationship. The meeting was also timely as PNG is currently conducting an international review of its Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Terrorist Financing rules and their application.

“The agreed outcome of the meeting was that PUMA needs to consult closely with PNG’s commercial banks and BPNG, to work through any possible issues.

“In all of the discussions, there was strong common agreement on the importance of keeping the planes flying.

“Indeed, the meeting made clear that continuing air travel for our families was so important that it went to the core of protecting PNG’s national interests.

“All agreed that we look forward to continuing close consultation to help ensure aviation fuel keeps flowing and that there are no more surprises for our travelling public,” stated the Treasurer.