‘Homemade’ Winners Announced

The winners are:

Wearable – Coconut shell earrings by Daphne Vela, 31, Earth and Ocean Crafts PNG, Boroko, Port Moresby

Useful – Betelnut tree plates, bowls and spoons by Geno Geno, 38, The Seed Supplier, Gereka, Port Moresby

Artistic – Paintings created on homemade canvases of secondhand white bedsheets thickened with white paint by Rayleen Taniung, 27, Ray’s Art Haven, Arawa, AROB

Edible – Granola/granola bars by Renata Laveil, 36, Sip Beverages, Korobosea, Port Moresby

Judges, including local chef Julz Henao and fashion designers Tabu Pelei Warupi and Annette Sete, inspected about 20 products sent in from across PNG before joining Lily Magazine editor, Margo Nugent, in announcing the winners at Moore Printing’s haus win at midday.

All four winners received a K250 gift voucher from Brian Bell Homecentres, presented by brand ambassador Leon Gawi.

The product search held throughout December last year generated over 200 entries across the categories of Wearable, Useful, Artistic and Edible.

Nugent said the idea behind the competition was to give exposure through the platform of Lily women’s magazine to innovative PNG-made products.

“With a lack of startup capital being the biggest obstacle for our MSMEs, we’ve gathered over K10,000 in prizemoney from our sponsor partners to help provide a financial boost,” she said.

“But it’s not just cash that micro-businesses need – it’s access to markets and the chance to put their products in front of their customers, so we’re so grateful that Maku Gifts and the CPL Group have agreed to help work with our winners to ensure their products make it on to the shelves of a supermarket or on to an earring rack in a city boutique.”

The overall winner will be revealed in the upcoming Lily Issue #25 to be launched in April/May 2022. Cash prizes will be K6,000 for the winner, K2,500 runner-up and K1,000 each for the remaining two finalists sponsored by the PNG-Aus Partnership, BSP and Kina.

The winner will also receive an assistance package worth K2,000 from PNG-owned online SME consultancy agency Vai Virtual, including business name and trademark registration, and TIN lodgment.