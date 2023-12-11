‘Fair Go’ with Barrick

When painting PNG as an investor destination, PM Marape told attendees at the Sydney International Convention Centre that: “Those who have been investing in our country still hold ground. They have not conceded ground.

“Barrick, my favourite topic. We had a fair go at contest, all in the interest of finding the middle ground in which they win and we win.

“Barrick still remains even though SML 1 closed. Barrick has now joined Papua New Guinea into a wonderful partnership, a story that needs to be impressed that in the partnership, we sit on the side of 51 percent equity and they sit on the side of 49 percent equity. They still make a return on investments.

“A fair go. They make money, we make money, all of us happy at the end of the day.”

PM Marape added that PNG honours its commitments.

“If we have a handshake, that handshake stands for life. We don’t change on that handshake unless you decide to break your bond.”

Barrick, the operator of the Porgera gold mine in Enga Province, came to PNG in 1989 and concluded their 30-year contract in 2019.

The mine was put under care and maintenance for three years, and will resume operations on December 22nd, as announced by the New Porgera Ltd chairman, Sarimu Kanu, during today’s morning session at the Sydney conference.