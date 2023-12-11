‘Big 4’ firms reflect confidence in PNG

In no order of priority, Prime Minister James Marape listed them as ExxonMobil PNG, TotalEnergies, Newmont Corporation and Barrick Niugini Ltd.

“One is a big gas company; one is a big oil company. You look at the mining business, two of the biggest; Newmont is the biggest, my friend Mr (Mark) Bristow will agree that Barrick is right up there.

“Where else in the whole world do you have ‘the big four’ in one country, let alone a developing country?

“That should be a vote of confidence to all of you who are thinking and trying to say, ‘is it safe?’ Of course, it is safe,” PM Marape told attendees at the Sydney International Convention Centre.

“Why do you think these big four hang around? Why do you think Harmony hangs around?

“They’ve found a modus operandi to operate in my country. It’s safe. They are not charities. They are there to make investments for their shareholders.

“Their continued presence in Papua New Guinea reflects that they’ve found a niche place of doing business and operating.”

PM Marape outlined that PNG’s strength lies in its robust democracy, its independent judiciary, its people’s ‘pasin’ and its natural environment.

PM Marape was at the Sydney ICC this morning to open the 17th PNG Resources and Energy Conference, which will conclude on Wednesday, December 13th.

Pre-conference sessions were held yesterday afternoon, focusing on ‘renewables and energy transition’.