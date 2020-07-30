SIM card registration deadline extended: Controller

The extension will run for another month to allow communication access due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

He said Information and Communication Minister, Timothy Masiu, has approved the extension from the end of July to Friday, the 31st of August, 2020, for provincial urban centres and Wednesday 30th September for the rest of the country.

The extension was granted after requests from the Department of Health in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital District.

Manning thanked Minister Masiu, his department and NICTA for the extension as the alarming rate of the increase has caused great concern and anxiety amongst the general population, and it was important that people continue to have access to communication services.

Masiu says the use of ICT services is critical for the health and safety, progress and prosperity of Papua New Guinea therefore during these unprecedented times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has agreed to allow for the extension of the deactivation deadline.

Manning urged citizens to call the toll free number 1800 200 from 9am on Thursday 29 July for COVID-19 assistance and observe the health protocols as COVID-19 is real and not a myth or a conspiracy theory.