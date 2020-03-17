PNG FM’s new general manager

PNG FM Ltd, which is Communications Fiji Limited’s 100 percent subsidiary operating PNG’s top radio stations Nau FM, YUMI FM and Legend FM, recently made the announcement.

Botong takes over the reins from Charles Taylor, who makes his exit after three years in the position.

Better known as Shaz from her on-air days of Nau FM and Legend FM, she is no stranger to the industry in PNG, having started her career in 1999 with Nau FM.

In 2011, Shaz became part of the inaugural Legend FM on-air team and quickly established her following on the breakfast show. In 2018, she moved off-air to take up the Sales Director position for PNGFM.

PNG FM Chairman and founding PNG FM team member Peter Aitsi says this is a big moment for PNG FM and for the PNG media industry as a whole. He says the appointment of Botong reflects PNG FM’s long and proud history as an equal opportunity employer.

He says the company does not care where you are from, your background or your gender. Aitsi says everyone has the opportunity to excel at PNG FM.

He further says PNG FM at present has seven women in managerial positions, making up 70 percent of management positions in the company.

Botong says it is an absolute honour to be appointed.

Meantime, exiting GM, Taylor, is returning to a Fiji based senior executive position within the CFL group to be announced later this month.

He became PNG FM Deputy General Manager on the 16th of July 2014 and had held the position of general manager since March 1st 2017.